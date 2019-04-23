|
|
Chipley, Fla - Roswell "Rocky" Burrows Palmer, age 81, of Chipley, Fla., passed from this life Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center. He was born Dec. 21, 1937, to Elbert and Ruth "Smethurst" Palmer.
Rocky is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Gale Palmer; and one sister Sharon Robertson. He is survived by his two sons; Chris Palmer and wife Rhonda of Kansas and Curt Palmer and wife Prapai of Connecticut; one step-daughter Cathy Simms; one brother Elbert "Skip" Palmer and wife Linda; 5 grandchildren, Christopher Palmer, Madison Palmer, Natalie Palmer, Wendy Palmer, and Nui Sendee; 3 Nephews, Robert Palmer, Steven Palmer, and Matthew Robertson; and one great-grandchild on the way, Ryan Andrew Palmer.
Memorialization will be by cremation. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net
Published in The Day on Apr. 23, 2019