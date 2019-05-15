Home

Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
11 Jerome Road
Uncasville, CT 06382
(860) 848-1886
Roxane R. "Roxy" Briggs


1987 - 2019
Roxane R. "Roxy" Briggs Obituary
Groton - Roxane R. "Roxy" Briggs, 31, of Groton, passed away Saturday night, May 11, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

She was born in Taubate, Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 6, 1987. The daughter of Francisco Luiz Dos Santos Filho and Roziane Rezende Ribeiro Santos. Roxy was married to Steven Briggs, Jr. of Groton Feb. 13, 2012, in Uncasville. She has a son Sebastian Alexandre Briggs of Groton and is the sister of Roger Rezende Ribeiro Santos of Sao Paulo, Brazil

Roxy was a Resident Specialist at NSB New London Homes for Balfour Beatty Communities in Groton. Before that she worked at Sears in Waterford as a Team Lead. She loved the people that she worked with and always made them laugh.

Roxy is survived by her mother-in-law Robin Ackles of Norwich and father-in-law Steven Briggs Sr. of Norwich. She loved everyone that she met and created loving bonds with everyone she worked with.

Roxy's wake will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thurs., May 16, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville. A grave site service will be held at 1 p.m. Sat., May 18, at Starr Burying Ground, at 88 Lestertown Rd, Groton. Following the grave site service there will be a celebration of life reception at 124 Gungywamp Rd, Groton.
Published in The Day on May 15, 2019
