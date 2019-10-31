|
Mystic - Roy Dickinson Welch Jr., born in Springfield, Mass. Feb. 22, 1928, formerly of Princeton, N.J., Chicago, and Barrington, R.I. died peacefully Oct. 14, 2019, in Mystic. A joyful man, Mr. Welch was a devoted father, friend and fundraiser extraordinaire for good causes.
His beloved family include, Jody Welch, Katonah, N.Y.; Scott Welch, New York, N.Y.; Cynthia Welch-Moriarty, Amherst, Mass.; Jocelyn Welch-McCarthy, South Kingstown, R.I.; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Celebrate Roy's life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Mystic Congregational Church.
Dinoto Funeral Home in Mystic, is assisting the family. Please visit www.dinotofuneral.com for more information.
Published in The Day on Oct. 31, 2019