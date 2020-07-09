Woodridge, Ill. - Roy Douglas Taylor, 70, passed away July 2, in Woodridge, Ill. after a prolonged illness. He was the beloved husband of Nina Wolchasty Taylor; and father to Roy Jasper "R.J.", and Amanda Nicole.



Roy was born Oct. 24, 1949, in Queens, N.Y., the only son of Roy J. and Sally L. Taylor. His mother currently resides in Stoneridge, Mystic. He is also survived by his sisters, Nan Haavik of Norwalk, and Sally Brunner of Ridgefield.



Roy moved to Waterford in 1967. He was a consummate outdoorsman (Junior Maine Guide at age 14) and received a solo trip to the Alaska wilderness upon graduation from High School (Mount Hermon). Roy enlisted in the Army in 1969 and served as a translator in Germany until 1972. He completed undergraduate work at Connecticut College in 1974 and received an MBA from Columbia Business School in 1976. He went to work for Pfizer as part of the Eastern European and Soviet Russia team. He also worked with Pfizer's Coty division making perfume on the Riviera. He spent many years working and living abroad, until Nina brought him back to the U.S.



He enjoyed singing, playing golf, watching sports, and cooking for his friends and family. He spent several years coaching Amanda's soccer teams. An Eagle Scout himself, Roy worked with R.J. and Boy Scout Troop 507.



He will be greatly missed by the members of the St. Margaret Mary Men's Club and the Contemporary Choir, two groups that he loved.



There will be a funeral Mass Saturday, July 11, at St. Mary Margaret in Illinois. He will be interred in Winterport, Maine at a future date.



