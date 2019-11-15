|
|
Naples, Fla. - Author, Teacher, Coach... and Friend Naples writer Roy Eaton passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Roy was a beloved teacher and coach for over 25 years. A talented writer and author, Roy was a valued contributor and dear friend to Coastal Breeze News and its staff. During Roy's "retirement" he wrote and published over 34 short stories, essays and editorials, and seven books. Roy was honored by the Florida Press Association with a Second Place Editorial Award for "Reclaiming Empowerment: How the American Voter Can Hold Congress Accountable," which appeared in this paper.
Roy Eaton was born in New London April 23, 1946. The town honored him for a lifetime of achievements, including his uniquely designed homes and innovative concepts. Roy was a member of the St. Bernard Athletic Hall of Fame, the New York Military Sport Hall of Fame, and the New London Connecticut Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2006, Roy was awarded the lifetime achievement award in wrestling at the National Sport Achievement award gala held on Marco Island, Fla. Roy attended the prestigious New York Military Academy in Cornwall, N.Y., where he received many awards, including the GFA Riley Sabre for leadership, compassion and understanding. In his senior year he was Cadet Captain. During his years at the New York Military Academy, Roy formed a friendship with fellow cadet, President Donald Trump. The two formed a decades-long friendship, and President Trump endorsed two of Roy's books, "Soldier Boy" and "Makers, Shakers and Takers." Roy received both Senator Dodd Sr. and Congressman St. Onge's principal appointments to West Point. Roy accepted a scholarship to attend the Pennsylvania Military College where he majored in business administration. In his senior year he became the only student in the college's history to be elected senior class president, student government president and brigade honor court president. At Pennsylvania Military College, Roy was a member of the Pershing Rifles National Champion Drill Team and the wrestling team; was an officer on the Cadet Bridge Staff; received the David Wilson Memorial Sabre for Leadership and the Pennsylvania Military College Service Award; was named an outstanding member of the Corp of Cadets by the college president; and received the Military's Distinguished Student Award.
Infantry Magazine recognized Roy for his accomplishments. Roy was commissioned an officer in the United States Army Reserve. Following his release from active duty, he returned home to help care for his ailing father, LeRoy. Roy helped his parents realize a dream to own their first home by designing a 3,000 square foot house for them and co-signing for a loan. For ten years, working two jobs, Roy then helped pay off the loan.
At 23, Roy was the first wrestling coach at St. Bernard High School. He became a math teacher at the school, where he helped develop programs that improved the entire department. He was awarded the Board of Trustees Faculty Recognition Award for meritorious service and was the first faculty member elected to the school's Board of Trustees. Under Roy's guidance, the St. Bernard High School wrestling team flourished. Roy was named Coach of the Year and was selected to be the first head coach of the Connecticut Freestyle Wrestling Federation. Roy attended graduate school at Connecticut College. In a little over two years Roy earned his degree, all while working two full time jobs, building a house and coaching.
Roy married the love of his life, Debbie, in 1978 at the Harkness Chapel at Connecticut College. The couple moved to Marco Island, Fla. in 1991, and Roy retired in 1996. They later moved to Naples, Fla. In 2008, Roy and Debbie reconnected with his former wrestlers when the couple took them on a cruise. Roy's former students and players have described the profound impact Roy had on their lives.
Roy is survived by his wife Debbie; his sister Christina; many dear cousins, including Katherine Schwartz; and many students, former wrestlers, and friends whose lives he touched.
A Celebration of Life for Roy Eaton will take place in Connecticut, the details of which will be provided once they become available.
Published in The Day on Nov. 15, 2019