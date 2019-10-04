Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company
Salem, CT
Roy Edward Shafer Jr.


1958 - 2019
Roy Edward Shafer Jr. Obituary
Lexington, S.C. - Roy Edward Shafer Jr., 60, formerly of Oakdale passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Lexington, S.C. where he resided for the past three years with his loving wife, Donna. Roy was born Dec. 5, 1958 in Patuxent River, Md. He was the son of the late Roy Edward Shafer Sr. and Laura Helen (Lipka) Shafer.

Roy's family moved to Connecticut in 1962 where he lived for most of his life. He graduated from Montville High School in 1977. Prior to his retirement in Connecticut, he was employed by the Town of Montville Local 3386 for 18 years as a Fire Inspector and was also, the Deputy Fire Marshall in Salem. He was a volunteer for the Oakdale and Gardner Lake Fire Departments for many years. He also oversaw the Cadet Program at Gardner Lake. At the time of his passing, he was employed as a Pro Desk Specialist at Lowe's Home Improvement in Columbia, S.C. and before that, Home Depot in Lexington, S.C.

Roy's dedication and passion for helping others showed through his many selfless contributions to various public and fire service organizations. His service to the community included: Safety and Fire Prevention Education Officer, Deputy Director of Emergency Management for the Town of Montville, Chairman of the Tri-Town Emergency Planning Committee and was instrumental in implementing what is now known as Montville Safety Day. His love for the community will live on in the lives of the many people he touched through his service.

Roy is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Donna (Chase) Shafer; and their six children, Donna Marie (Shafer) Swinburne, Jennifer Lynn (Shafer) McClenny, David A. Musto, Albert J. Musto Jr., Kevin J. Musto, and Melissa A. (Musto) Kerr. Roy is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Roy loved his fur babies, Fenway and Remy, who were always by his side.

There will be a Celebration of Life at noon Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company in Salem, Conn. All are welcome.

A memorial scholarship fund will be set up at a later date so Roy's love for the fire service can live on through a deserving cadet of a local Connecticut fire department.
Published in The Day on Oct. 4, 2019
