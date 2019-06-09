|
Weeki Wachee, Fla. - Roy M. Hart Jr., 93, of Weeki Wachee, Fla. died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at his home. He was born in Castle Bluff, Iowa and came to the area over 40 years ago from Ohio.
He graduated from Fairview High School in Dayton, Ohio and was a U.S. Navy World War II submariner, serving on the SS Brill. He worked with his father, who was the owner of Roy M. Hart and Company carpentry business.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Joan Hart of Weeki Wachee, Fla.; sons, Bob Hart of Columbus, Ohio; Ronald Hart of Dayton, Ohio; daughter, Linda Hart of Dayton, Ohio; step-children, David D. (Mirna) Steinmetz, Matthew D. and his wife Donna Steinmetz and Nori Steinmetz; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Merritt Funeral Home, Spring Hill, FL. www.merrittfuneral.com.
Published in The Day on June 9, 2019