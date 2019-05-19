Plainfield - Roy Siurua, 86, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Davis Place in Danielson. Born Feb. 8, 1933, in Norwich, he was the son of the late Paul Siurua and Hilma (Kokko) Siurua.



Roy served honorably in the U.S. Army and is a veteran of the Korean War Era. He is predeceased by his brother, Edward Siurua, who served in the U.S. Army in Hawaii from 1940-1942.



Roy was united in marriage to Helen Jacqueline (Lafountaine) Siurua. She predeceased him.



Roy was a dependable and dedicated CDL driver of the "big rigs" at General Dynamics in Groton for over 30 years before retirement.



Roy is survived by his four daughters and their spouses, Susan Eames and partner, George Mattison of Groton, Noreen and Jeff Bibee of Colchester, Jodie and Rocky Wagner of Plainfield, and Allison and Dennis Turcotte of Jewett City. Roy is survived by seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Leffler Funeral Home, 30 N. Main St., Jewett City. Funeral Services will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21 at Leffler Funeral Home followed by interment with full military honors at Robbins Cemetery, Voluntown. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com Published in The Day on May 19, 2019