Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leffler Funeral Home, LLC - Jewett City
30 North Main Street
Jewett City, CT 06351
860-376-4014
For more information about
Roy Siurua
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leffler Funeral Home, LLC - Jewett City
30 North Main Street
Jewett City, CT 06351
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Leffler Funeral Home, LLC - Jewett City
30 North Main Street
Jewett City, CT 06351
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Siurua
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Siurua


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy Siurua Obituary
Plainfield - Roy Siurua, 86, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Davis Place in Danielson. Born Feb. 8, 1933, in Norwich, he was the son of the late Paul Siurua and Hilma (Kokko) Siurua.

Roy served honorably in the U.S. Army and is a veteran of the Korean War Era. He is predeceased by his brother, Edward Siurua, who served in the U.S. Army in Hawaii from 1940-1942.

Roy was united in marriage to Helen Jacqueline (Lafountaine) Siurua. She predeceased him.

Roy was a dependable and dedicated CDL driver of the "big rigs" at General Dynamics in Groton for over 30 years before retirement.

Roy is survived by his four daughters and their spouses, Susan Eames and partner, George Mattison of Groton, Noreen and Jeff Bibee of Colchester, Jodie and Rocky Wagner of Plainfield, and Allison and Dennis Turcotte of Jewett City. Roy is survived by seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Leffler Funeral Home, 30 N. Main St., Jewett City. Funeral Services will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21 at Leffler Funeral Home followed by interment with full military honors at Robbins Cemetery, Voluntown. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leffler Funeral Home, LLC - Jewett City
Download Now