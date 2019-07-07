|
|
Waterford - Roy Wayne Vars passed away June 8, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital after suffering from many diabetes related health issues.
Mr. Vars served in the U.S. Army. His true love was being a volunteer firefighter and EMT. Over the years he was employed through Foxwoods, Securitas and Jackson Hewitt before going on disability.
Mr. Vars, a 1989 graduate of Norwich Technical High School, was born Jan. 10, 1971. He is survived by his wife Pamela Dugas Vars of Waterford, whom he married June 11, 2011; and his parents, Bernadette and Robert Vars of Lincoln, Maine.
A private burial will be held at 1 p.m. July 20, 2019, at Jordan Cemetery, 240 Boston Post Road, Waterford.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. July 20, 2019, at Waterford Presbyterian Church, 70 Cross Road, Waterford.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or the American Kidney Foundation.
Published in The Day on July 7, 2019