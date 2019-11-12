|
Norwich - Royal Dee "Two Hawks" Cook Jr., 66, of Norwich went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in his home. He was born Aug. 30, 1953, in Hartford the son of the late Royal Dee (Simington) Cook Sr., and the late Betty Jackson Cook Fletcher and the husband of Veronica Fletcher Cook.
He was a great husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, Elder and friend, and he will never be forgotten.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, with a viewing at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church, 248 Broadway, Norwich. Interment will be private. Service entrusted to Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Avenue, Norwich.
Published in The Day on Nov. 12, 2019