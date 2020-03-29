|
Niantic - Rudolph "Rudy" J. Wimberger passed away peacefully March 25, 2020, in Niantic. He was born Jan. 23, 1926, in Forsthart, Germany, and came to America with his family in 1927. Rudy was a member of the Army Air Corps during World War II. He received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Pratt Institute in 1951, and received his master's of science degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1962.
In 1953, Rudy met the love of his life, Irene Eagen Scheuerer; they had an instant connection, and Rudy proposed to her within weeks of their meeting. He had a long career as an electrical engineer, working with Fairchild Guided Missile Systems, Convair, RCA and the Naval Underwater Systems Center. During his career, he worked on many projects, including work on guided missile systems, anti-missile defense systems, ballistic missile early warning systems and anti-submarine warfare systems. He raised his three sons , Richard, Matthew and Eric, whom he loved dearly, while coaching Little League, going to sporting events or playing in golf tournaments.
In addition to his many accomplishments, he had many hobbies. Rudy was an avid golfer, shooting his age at 73 in 1999, and shooting five holes-in-one. He was a talented bowler, speed skater and member of the Silver Skates. He and his wife were an unbeatable pair on the dance floor. After retiring in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Rudy volunteered to teach literacy to members of the community. Rudy loved working crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble and cards and watching Jeopardy, eating Italian food, traveling with his wife and smoking Macanudo cigars, but above all else, he loved his family.
Rudy is predeceased by his daughter Patricia Wimberger, whom he adored. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Irene; his three sons and their wives: Richard and Christine Scheuerer, Matthew and Maureen Wimberger and Eric and Shanda Wimberger; his six grandchildren: Karen Dowden, Emily Irene Saltzman, Laura Scheuerer, Kristen Irene, Maximillian and Olivia Wimberger; and his four great-grandchildren: Jack and Kate Dowden and James and Louie Scheuerer Saltzman.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Crescent Point and Beacon Hospice for caring for our husband, father and grandfather during the end of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829. Arlington, VA 22215.
Condolences may be shared on Mr. Wimberger's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 29, 2020