Oakdale - Ruby (Braddock) Lord, born April 5, 1922, in Jacksonville Fla., died at her home May 27, 2019. She was the daughter of Harry Harrison Braddock and Della (Dyl) Braddock. She married Thomas Francis Lord Aug. 17, 1943. They lived a career Military life for 23 years having four children and settling down in Oakdale in 1960. Her husband died May 27, 1973.



Ruby was raised on an 80 acre farm with her sister and 4 brothers. Her parents passed away early in her life, her father when she was 13, and her mother when she was 16. She was a Nurse's Aide at Backus Hospital and later until she retired at Norwich Hospital. Ruby was a member of the Montville Senior Center for many years where she completed a quilt started by others and is now hanging in the Montville Town Hall. Her hobbies were crocheting and quilting. She made baby crochet blankets for all family and friends babies and over 200 full size quilts for family and friends.



She is survived by four children, Theresa Jo-Ann Fontaine, Thomas Francis Lord III, Marie Kathleen Witko, and David Matthew Lord; two son-in-laws, John Fontaine and David Witko; and a daughter-in-law Diana Lord. She also leaves nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Besides her husband she was predeceased by one grandchild, and one great-grandchild.



She was beloved and admired by all who knew her. She was very loyal to her family and country (USA) and will be missed by all.



Funeral Services and burial will be private.



Published in The Day on May 30, 2019