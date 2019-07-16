|
New London - Rufino Castillo, 95, a longtime New London resident, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019.
He was born in Bongo, Dominican Republic Feb. 9, 1924. Rufino was a man of great faith and was a parishioner of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary Church, 10 Huntington St, New London. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wed. at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville.
Published in The Day on July 16, 2019