|
|
Mystic - Rune W. Anderson, age 93, of Mystic, beloved husband of Yvonne K. (Widstrom) Anderson, went home to be with the Lord peacefully Dec. 25, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Stockholm, Sweden, Aug. 26, 1926, he was the son of the late Karl Erik and Gunhild Anderson.
Rune grew up in Sweden, graduating from Stockholms Tekniska Mellanskola in 1943. He joined the Royal Swedish Air Force in 1945 and the Swedish Army in 1946. He moved to Canada in 1948, working as a technician in retail radio stores. In 1949 his career took him to the United States, where he continued to work in radio, television and appliance retail stores. A Korean War veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart, serving with honor as Sergeant First Class in the United States Army from 1952-1955. Afterward, Rune attended the University of Maryland, earning his bachelor of science in electrical engineering in 1957. In 1957 he was employed by RCA Service Company as System Engineer. In 1959 he was working with the military, civil service and personnel of the U.S. and foreign nations. Eventually, Rune opened his own business, Ken-Tronic, Inc. and was President/CEO until his retirement in 1997.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his two children, John Anderson of Auburn, Ind., and Paul Anderson of Acworth, Ga.; two stepchildren, Sharon Merriman of Mystic, and Joseph and Jill Stanley of Marietta, Ga; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his first wife, Sylvia (Dunlop) Anderson; two sisters, Britta and Dagny; and grandson, Michael Anderson.
A service will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Seaport Community Church, 28 Great Brook Road, Groton. Interment will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic with military honors at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be made to the American Bible Society or .
Published in The Day on Jan. 3, 2020