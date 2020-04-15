|
Old Lyme - Russell Allen DeGrafft, of Old Lyme passed away April 7, 2020. Russell was born March 6, 1940, the oldest of three children to James Lewis DeGrafft Jr. and Madelyn Helen (Batchelder) (DeGrafft) Gagnon. His early years were spent in Massachusetts where he was a graduate of North Attleborough High School. Russ left Massachusetts to study at Lyndon Teachers College, (now Northern Vermont University).
Russ was a member of Kappa Delta Phi, a National Educational Fraternity. He became a pledge and member in its 2nd year on campus and served as its treasurer and traveling representative for several years. He served on the Alumni Council as their Vice President then President, spoke at the dedication of Vail Hall, at the convocation of President Janet Murphy and at the graduation of the class of 1990. Russ served for many years as the Connecticut State Recruiter for Lyndon.
He did graduate work at Rhode Island College of Education, the University of Connecticut, the University of Hartford before returning to the University of Connecticut.
He married Norma Iris (Woodard) DeGrafft a college classmate, August 17, 1963, in Barton, Vt. She acquainted him with the beauty and simplicity of a magnificent state, one rich in history and ancient traditions.
Russ settled into Connecticut in the early 1960s and began his teaching career at the newly constructed Lillie B. Haynes Elementary School, later moving on to the East Lyme Junior High School as their Reading Consultant and Reading Teacher, he arrived at East Lyme High School where he served as an English Instructor, Reading /Language Arts Coordinator and in later years the Connecticut Mastery Test grade 6-12 school district monitor. For many years he taught study skill/reading classes to the young men of Saint Thomas More School in Montville. He held a Visiting Professorship at Mohegan Community College (now Three Rivers Community College). He took early retirement in 1995, after serving the students and the community of East Lyme for many years.
He was chosen to be their Distinguished Alumnus of the Year from Lyndon Teachers College. The State of Connecticut awarded him an Official Citation after being chosen by SNET and the State of Connecticut for a Celebration of Excellence Award in public school education. He was presented the Connecticut Reading Council's Special Honor Award for his contributions to Outstanding Service in Literacy Education. He was recognized by the International Reading Association for his interest in the development of International Literacy.
Russ was a member of the East Lyme Historical Society, serving as it's Co-Docent coordinator and tour guide, also the New England Historical Genealogical Society based in Boston, Mass. and the Massachusetts and Rhode Island Genealogical Societies. He served as a Governor on the board for the Connecticut Society of Genealogists, Inc., held the office of Treasurer on the Board of Directors of the East Lyme Puppetry Project, was a member of the National Education Association for over 60 years and an early contributor and advocate of the Descendants of Textile Workers of America.
His love of travel took him throughout the European Nations, into Russia while also visiting the Latin American countries. In the United States he traveled coast to coast, collecting new friends and special memories along the way.
After retirement he spent about 35 years researching his family and organizing their generational histories. Russ investigated more than 2,000 family connections. He willingly shared his knowledge by instructing classes in Genealogy Research and providing one-on-one researching hints for interested genealogists. His band of researchers stretched around the world.
He is survived by his wife for over 55 years Norma; his daughter Karen Lyn (DeGrafft) Palmerone (Christopher); his son Brian Jon Woodard DeGrafft (Amy); as well as two step-grandchildren, Andrew and Haley Wilkes of Voluntown; a grandson (Michael) Cody Rankin-DeGrafft of Colorado; Julia Maria and Jack Matteo DeGrafft of New London, Elizabeth Victoria Palmerone of Virginia Beach, Va.; and his two sisters, Linda (DeGrafft) Corbett and Carol (DeGrafft) Midgley (Robert) of Mass.; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents James and Madelyn DeGrafft; stepfather Wilfred E. Gagnon; and stepmother Joan L. DeGrafft; twin grandsons, James Lewis and Lucas Jameson DeGrafft; and Jean, a much-loved friend of the family for more than 55 years, who in her quiet way watched the family grow and prosper.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Old Lyme is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northern Vermont University, Lyndonville Campus, 1001 College Road, Lyndonville, Vermont 05851, or the Connecticut Society of Genealogists Inc., P.O. Box 435, Glastonbury, CT 06033 or an organization of the person's choosing.
Published in The Day on Apr. 15, 2020