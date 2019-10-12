|
Colchester - Russell Bilodeau, 89, of Colchester, husband of Susan Woodard Bilodeau, passed away Oct. 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
A Memorial Service will be held beginning with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration of the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Andrews Church, 128 Norwich Ave. in Colchester. Full military honors will be observed at the church after Mass. Burial will be private in the Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown at a later date.
Published in The Day on Oct. 12, 2019