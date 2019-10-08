Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Hynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Carlyle Hynes Jr.

Send Flowers
Russell Carlyle Hynes Jr. Obituary
Waterford - Russell Carlyle Hynes Jr., 50, of Boston Post Road passed away Sunday Oct. 6, 2019, at his residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, Squire Street, New London. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Gloucester will be private. The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Day on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.