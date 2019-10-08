|
|
|
Waterford - Russell Carlyle Hynes Jr., 50, of Boston Post Road passed away Sunday Oct. 6, 2019, at his residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, Squire Street, New London. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Gloucester will be private. The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic.
A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Day on Oct. 8, 2019