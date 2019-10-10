|
Waterford - Russell Carlyle Hynes Jr., 50, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. He was born Sept. 22, 1969, in Beverly, Mass. to Dyan Souza Dominick and Russell Carlyle Hynes. He was the youngest of seven siblings. Russell graduated from Gloucester High School in Gloucester, Mass. where he met his wife Michele Rocchetti. They were married Oct. 9, 2004, relocating to Waterford in 2005.
"Russ" enjoyed many things in life. He met his wife while playing drums in a band at Cameron's Restaurant in Gloucester. He was also an avid dirt bike rider, golfer, and Pats fan. Russ participated in the annual Greasy Pole competition during St. Peter's Fiesta in Gloucester every June. He was the 1989 Saturday champ; then 18 years later in 2007, he was the Sunday champ. Yet, outshining all else was his love of his three children, Karlee, Nick, and Nate. Karlee is currently a sophomore at Emerson College in Boston, studying theatre. Nick is a junior in high school playing golf. Nate is a freshman playing football, basketball, and baseball. Russ was a youth football, baseball, and basketball coach. When he wasn't a coach, he was a staple at all the local youth fields cheering on his boys, always keeping the refs or umps honest. He was a straight shooter that would express his opinion on anything and everything. Above all, Russ had the unique ability to enjoy each day, living life large and loud.
In addition to his mother, wife, and children, Russ is survived by his sister, Sheryl Higgins of North Carolina; sister, Diane Higgins of North Carolina; sister and brother-in-law, Kelleigh and Derek Higgins of Gloucester, Mass.; brother Lance Halloran of Worcester, Mass.; brother, Robb Halloran of Gloucester, Mass.; brother, Cory Dominick of Gloucester, Mass.; cousin Shelly Shea and family of Gloucester, Mass.; cousin, Val McGillvray and family of Haverhill, Mass.; and his grandfather, Albert Hynes of Wakefield, N.H. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Carlyle Hynes.
Since Russ was an integral part of two communities, there will be services in both Connecticut and Massachusetts. Family, friends, and others whose lives Russ touched are invited from 5 to 8 p.m Friday, Oct. 11, to the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, 37 Squire Street, New London. Russ' family will be receiving family and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect Street, Gloucester, MA. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Gloucester.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to The Cactus Jack Foundation, www.cactusjackfoundation.org or Center for Hospice Care Southeast CT, www.hospicesect.org.
Published in The Day on Oct. 10, 2019