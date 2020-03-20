|
|
Groton - Russell Gay Leonard, 90, of Neptune Drive, Mumford Cove, Groton passed away March 6, 2020, at Bethesda Hospital, Boynton Beach, Fla. He was born in White Plains, N.Y. Nov. 8, 1929, to Clinton S. and Eleanor G. Leonard.
Mr. Leonard had an esteemed thirty-year career with the Groton Board of Education. In 1963, he opened the new Mary Morrisson School and was Principal there for twenty-five years. Even after his official retirement, his deep love for educating the next generation compelled him to accept a position as substitute principal for Pleasant Valley and Eastern Point Schools. Prior to administration at Mary Morrisson, he was a teacher at S.B. Butler and Mystic Academy schools. Before settling in Connecticut, he and his wife taught in Ohio, California, New York, and for the U.S. Air Force dependent schools in England.
Russell was a graduate of Scarsdale High School, Scarsdale, N.Y. And Muskingum University, New Concord, Ohio where he met his wife Marilyn, the love of his life. She was the inspiration for their extensive travels through the U. S. and Europe. Later, Russell earned a master's degree and a Sixth Year in Educational Administration at Teachers' College, Columbia University. He was a life member of Phi Delta Kappa and Kappa Delta Pi.
In retirement Russ played the role of Mr. Potter, the 1840 school master of Portersville Academy, an outreach program of the Mystic River Historical Society. As a young man, Russ spent thirty summers as camper, counselor and then assistant director at Camp Lanakila in Fairlee, Vt., now part of the Aloha Foundation. These years formed the basis of his life's work with children, were fond memories, and taught him lifelong skills. Always physically active, Russ enjoyed sailing, tennis, skiing, swimming, cycling, and roller skating.
He was active in the community serving on the Mumford Cove Board of Directors in the 60s and again in the 80s when he was president for four years. It was during his term of office that Mumford Cove won the lawsuit that changed the town treatment plant outfall from Mumford Cove to the Thames River. This put Mumford Cove on a new course of prosperity and development. He was a long-time member of the Mystic Seaport and its Pilot Program, Noank Baptist Church, Ram Island Yacht Club, and the Royal Poinciana Chapel in Palm Beach Fla. As a Florida snowbird, Russ served on the Board of Directors as the Secretary and Vice President of his condo cooperative.
He is survived by Marilyn R. Leonard, his wife of 66 years; a brother Richard (Debra) Leonard of Ventura, Calif.; daughters, Nancy (Dean) Carlson of Ocala, Fla., and Susan (Paul) Rogers of Salem; and four grandchildren, Ty and Tia Carlson, and Emily and Sophia Rogers. His pride and joy were his family. He felt very fortunate to be so blessed and was pleased to continue close family relationships with many gatherings in Connecticut and Florida.
Services have been postponed. Donations may be made to the Groton Scholarship Fund, Inc, c/o Fitch Senior High School, 101 Groton Long Point Rd, Groton, CT.
Published in The Day on Mar. 20, 2020