Old Lyme - Dr. Russell A. Giordano, 85, of Old Lyme, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Bayview Health Care, Waterford. Mr. Giordano was born Oct. 16, 1933, in New London to Michael and Josephine Giordano. He was the beloved husband of Nicholina "Nicki" (Paparella) Giordano, and they were happily married since June 14, 1954.



Russ graduated with honors from the University of Connecticut, and then the Harvard School of Dental Medicine. He interned at Children's Hospital in Boston, Mass. Russell served in the U.S. Army in Fort Benning, Georgia from 1961 – 1963, where he oversaw the Independent Dental Clinic.



Russ opened his own office in Niantic where he practiced until the age of 75. He enjoyed his work and truly cared for his patients. He always thought of them as his extended family.



Dr. Giordano is survived by his wife, Nicki Giordano of Old Lyme; his son, Russell Giordano II of Marlborough, Mass.; his daughter, Michele Giordano-Mergy; and his other son, Lee Mergy of Old Lyme; as well as his five grandchildren, Caius Mergy, Russell III Giordano, Christina Giordano, Adriana Giordano, and Claudia Mergy. He is predeceased by his other daughter, Marie Giordano, wife of Russell II.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Christ The King Church, 1 McCurdy Rd., Old Lyme, CT 06371. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations in lieu of flowers are appreciated, on Russ's behalf, to The or the .