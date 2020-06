Westport, Mass. - Dr. Russell James Nauta, only son of Lillian Nauta and the late Russell "Chick" Nauta of New London, passed away Friday, June 12, in a car crash.He is survived by his mother; his wife Claire; his son Russell John, and daughter Allison, their spouses Rebecca and James; as well as his three grandchildren, Melanie, Paige, and Russell Robert.There was a private memorial service for immediate family Thursday, June 18, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, followed by a larger celebration of life in several months.For more information, please see https://www.rebellofuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings