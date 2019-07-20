|
Quaker Hill - Ruth A. Auwood, 88, of Quaker Hill, wife of William Auwood, died Friday at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. Mrs. Auwood had worked at the former Seaside Regional Center in Waterford for thirty years as an instructor and hairdresser.
A Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic, followed by interment in Jordan Cemetery, Waterford.
A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on July 20, 2019