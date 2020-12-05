Waterford - Ruth Adams, 94, of Waterford, widow of Gordon Adams, died Dec. 1, 2020, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.



A graveside service will be conducted at noon Monday, in Jordan Cemetery. There will be visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday morning, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, limits will be placed on the number of people allowed inside the building.



A full obituary will be published Sunday.



