Quaker Hill - It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth Auwood announces her passing July 19, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, New London. Ruth was born Feb. 24, 1931, in Norwich and was the eldest daughter of Arthur and Ruth Bundy Hartman, and wife of William Auwood, married April 26, 1952, in New London.



Ruth was a resident of Quaker Hill for sixty-five years. She retired after working for thirty years at the former Seaside Regional Center in Waterford as an instructor and hairdresser, and was a well-known volunteer in her community, including Visiting Nurses Association, Red Cross, and . Ruth was also an active member of Quaker Hill School PTA, a Girl Scout Leader, a member of the Building Committee for the Waterford Community Center, and participated in many other programs and activities over her lifetime. With the help of Tony Sheridan, Ruth was instrumental in the establishment and beautification of the Quaker Hill Green. Her many interests included gardening and traveling the world with family and friends. She graduated from Chapman Technical High School Class of 1948, where she served as the Majorette for the band.



In addition to her husband, Ruth is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Kenneth) Laro of Old Lyme, and Kathleen (Peter) Hill of Springfield, Va. Ruth is also survived by her sister, Mary Thompson of Mobile Ala. Ruth took great joy as Nana to her eight grandchildren, Gregory, Timothy, Julia, Meghan, Joseph, Kyle, Kaley and Bree; and great-grandchildren Porter, Brody, Chloe, Clayton, Owen, Cooper, Abigal, and soon to be born Maddie Joe.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. Interment will follow in Jordan Cemetery.



Condolences may be shared on Ruth's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on July 21, 2019