Ledyard - Ruth Anne Holdridge-Shafer, 87, of Ledyard passed away Aug. 7, 2020, in Cape Coral, Fla.
Ruth was born Nov. 2, 1932, and was the only child of the late Ray and Mildred Holdridge. She grew up in Ledyard where she attended a one room school before going to Norwich Free Academy and graduating in 1949. In 1950 she married Elton Shafer and dedicated her life to raising their five children. She was a member of the Ledyard Congregational Church and played an active role in the music and Sunday School programs. Besides spending time with her family, Ruth enjoyed nature, gardening, traveling, baking, fashion, and fine arts. She was known for being a talented pianist and a master seamstress. She was an entrepreneur and owned a variety of small businesses. Above all she was passionate and proud of her children and grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her children Keith Shafer, Kevin Shafer, Karen Meeks, Loren Shafer, and Wendy Pilkington. She leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends, all of whom she loved deeply. She will be greatly missed and forever in their hearts.
The family expresses appreciation to Hope Hospice for providing compassionate care. In lieu of flowers/gift, donations may be made to hopehcs.org/donate
.
Funeral services will be held at Ledyard Congregational Church at a later date. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.