Noank - Ruth B. Slonski, 89, of Noank, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Ruth was born in Kittery Point, Maine July 29, 1930, the daughter of Herbert and Sarah Woodward Brooks. Ruth married Allen B. Slonski Sr. August 14, 1953, in York, Mass. Allen passed away Nov. 19, 2012.
Ruth's biggest passion was her family and friends, especially children and babies. She cherished her grandchildren and would do anything for them. She found joy in caring for her family and was known for her amazing hugs. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Richard and Nancy Slonski of Groton, Janice Hunt of Newark, Ohio, Nancy and Victor Howard of Portsmouth, R.I., Pamela Sestak of Midlothian, Va., William and Mary Slonski of Uncasville and Allen and Robin Slonski of Groton. Ruth was blessed with grandchildren: Michael Slonski, Lori and Joshua Geyer, Megan, Jeremy, Alexander Slonski; Lornene Hunt and Bryan Franklin, Joshua and Leslie Hunt, Monique Smith; James and Bridget Sherrod, Amanda and Eric Repp, Andrew Howard; Bryan and Angela Sestak, Dana and Mark Paris, Albert and Jennifer Sestak; Nicole Slonski, David and Shelly Slonski.
Ruth was blessed with great-grandchildren: Nolan, Michael and Samuel Slonski; Lochlen Geyer; Brandon Hunt; Sierra, Logan and Chloe Hunt; Titus and Gunner Smith; Emma Sherrod; Kennedy and Dakota Repp; Brayden and Parker Sestak; Maxxine, Dexter and Axel Paris; Fisher and Judah Sestak and Madison Gubala. She also has one great-great-grandson, Walker Hunt.
She will be missed by her sister-in-law Lois Slonski and her children, Debbie, Lynne and Benjamin III. Besides her husband, Ruth was predeceased by her son, Russell M. Slonski; and her great-granddaughter Haley Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St., Groton. Interment will be private. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in memory of Ruth to the .
The family would like to thank the staff at Groton Regency for their kind and compassionate care for Ruth and her family over the past four years. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Jan. 19, 2020