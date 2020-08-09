Noank - Ruth Carpenter Wessells, 93, passed away July 5, 2020, at Westerly Hospital. She was born Sept. 14, 1926, in Noank to George Carpenter and Eunice (Brown) Carpenter. Ruth grew up in Noank. She graduated from Robert Fitch High School, class of 1944, in Groton.



After high school, she worked as a secretary for a factory in Mystic; and was later employed at Bradlees department store in Groton. She moved to Hacksneck, Va. in the early 1970s, with her husband, John Garcia, who died in 1983. She then worked at the NAM Hospital as a receptionist, where she met Sherman Wessells. She married Sherman in 1999, and moved to Wachapreague, Va., until 2004, then relocating to Chincoteague, Va. Sherman passed away in 2011, and she continued to live in Chincoteague, until she moved back to live in North Stonington with her sister Eunice in 2019.



Ruth was preceded in death by her husbands, John Garcia and Sherman Wessels; her daughters, Deanna McDonald and Constance Eisenhour; and son Brian Roberts; in addition to stepchildren, John Garcia Jr. and Mary Acito. Ruth is survived by her sons, Kim (BJ) Garcia of Breckenridge Colo., Seth, (Christina), Garcia of California, Robert (Cindy), Hanson of Keller, Texas; sister Eunice Schaub of Stonington; grandchildren: Linnea Harding, Tammy and Jenny Roberts, Ray Jr. and Andra Sailey; nieces and nephews: Kathleen Rinkes (Olivia, Ray and Desirae), Steven and Julie Schaub, Terry Mitchell, Susan McKay (Skylar and Ellis); and other relatives.



Ruth had a loving heart with many friends and family left behind who will miss her dearly. Her many friends will remember her by the numerous letters she wrote. She kept close to her friends by adding sweet little notes to every service, invoice or correspondence she received. She enjoyed her drives to the Assateaque seashore, where she watched the waves come in, listened to the wind and gave us updates on how the dunes looked. Her mind was still sharp even at 93. Ruth loved to read books with her cat Ola by her side, travel when she was still able to get around and crochet gifts for her friends. She was working on a braided rug that was close to being finished and that her sister hopes to finish for her.



She was torn last fall, when she moved from Chincoteague back to be with her sister, whom she spoke with many times every day, Her many good friends missed her and were sad to see her leave. Miss Ruth will be missed.



A memorial service, Celebration of Life, will be held at a later date to be determined. Her remains will be dispersed, as per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Noank Historical Society, Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care or Eastern Shore SPCA Animal Shelter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store