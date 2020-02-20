|
Groton - Ruth D. Dunkerley, 82, of Groton passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, New London.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Temple Emanu-El, 29 Dayton Road, Waterford. Interment will follow in Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery #3 Preston.
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family with arrangements.
A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Day on Feb. 20, 2020