Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Ruth D. Dunkerley

Ruth D. Dunkerley Obituary
Groton - Ruth D. Dunkerley, 82, of Groton passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, New London.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Temple Emanu-El, 29 Dayton Road, Waterford. Interment will follow in Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery #3 Preston.

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family with arrangements.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Day on Feb. 20, 2020
