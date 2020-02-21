|
|
Groton - Ruth D. Dunkerley, 82, of Groton passed away peacefully in her sleep, Wednesday morning, Feb. 19, 2020, at L + M Hospital. She was born in Milwaukee, Wis. to Samuel and Alice Werner.
Ruth and her family moved to Miami, Fla., where she graduated High School. She worked at the Fountain Blue hotel, as a phone operator, where she got to speak with John Wayne. Later she met the love of her life, Henry Dunkerley, a young Air Force sergeant. They married in 1959 and enjoyed each other's company for 60 years. Ruth loved being around her family, cooking, playing games, doing puzzles, playing bingo, bowling, and watching the sunset at the beach with Henry.
She is survived by her loving husband Henry Dunkerley; her devoted children, Sherry Barnes, Michael, and daughter-in-law, Debbie Dunkerley; grandchildren, Douglas and Matthew Barnes, Jordon and Jenna Dunkerley; great-grandchildren, Aria Ruth and Henry Barnes, and Teddy Methany Barnes. Ruth was preceded by her brothers, Al, Bennett, and Lorry Werner.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Temple Emanu-El, 29 Dayton Road, Waterford, followed by interment in Hebrew Benevolent, #3, Preston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Emanu-El's Essential Services Fund.
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.neilafuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Feb. 21, 2020