Waterford - Ruth D. Robinson Brennan, 101, passed away peacefully at Bayview Health Care, Feb. 11, 2020. Ruth was born Oct. 30, 1918, to Willard and Lila Stone. She was predeceased by her two husbands Thomas Robinson and Thomas Brennan as well as her companion at Bayview, Thomas Collins.
Ruth is survived by her five children and their spouses: Ralph Robinson of South Carolina, Richard Robinson of Florida, Carol Boileau of Florida, Dr. Joyce Pope of Connecticut and Thomas Robinson of Maine, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The love of Ruth's life was playing the piano and being a fan of the Boston Red Sox. Ruth was very proud of her career as a nurse and working in numerous hospitals.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Bayview for their care and support, as well as Hospice. Services will be private and Ruth will be buried with her beloved parents in Rhode Island.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared with Ruth's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 16, 2020