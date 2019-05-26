|
|
North Stonington - Ruth E. (Carrington) Yerrington, 84, of Inverness, Fla. entered eternal life April 16, 2019, at Hospice House.
She was the beloved wife of the late Lucius Yerrington. Predeceased by her parents, Fred and Ruth Carrington. She is survived by her sister, Maybel Dreyer.
She was a resident of North Stonington for 36 years. Ruth was born April 24, 1934, in West Warwick, R.I.
A service will be held at a later date. Her kind heart and love will live on in all of us.
Published in The Day on May 26, 2019