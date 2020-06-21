Gales Ferry - Ruth Hurlbutt Gardner was born at home on Hurlbutt Road, Gales Ferry, Sept.14, 1919. She died peacefully in her Gales Ferry home June 11, 2020. The Hurlbutts had an extensive family tree. Ruth had five direct ancestors from the Mayflower and four ancestors who fought at the Battle of Fort Griswold. Thomas Hurlbutt came to the area with Lion Gardiner in 1635, founding the Gales Ferry clan. Thomas survived an arrow through the thigh from a Pequot Indian. Squire Ralph Hurlbutt was the first permanent Methodist minister in Gales Ferry. He gave the land on Hurlbutt Road for the church, school and cemetery. Ruth was active in that church for many years.
Her parents were Rufus Woodbridge Hurlbutt and Ida Bartlett Hurlbutt. Her mother taught school in the parlor of their home on Hurlbutt Road, but Ruth attended grade school in the one-room schoolhouse built in 1868. Ruth attended Chapman Tech in New London, graduating at age 16. She then attended Arnold College and Norwich Commercial School. Of note, she described walking home from school as the Great New England Hurricane of 1938 was ebbing, and walking over nearly impassable roads.
Ruth joined the U.S. Navy in 1942. She graduated from the second U.S. Navy WAVES class at Cedar Falls, Iowa. She served in Atlanta, Ga., Corpus Christi, Texas and Quonset Point, R.I. She trained pilots in navigation on Link Trainers and was the first female in Texas to earn the rank of chief petty officer.
She married Harry Gardner Dec. 29, 1945. After raising three children, she rejoined the workforce at age 68, and shuttled cars for Avis until age 90, when Avis relocated. She drove safely until age 99. Ruth was active camping, sailing, skiing, bowling, golfing and volunteering throughout her life. She was a Girl Scout leader who accompanied her troops to Europe and the Bahamas. She was a founding member of the Ledyard Hikers. She climbed Mount Washington with various family members at ages 68, 80 and 90, probably the oldest climber. She declined to do it again at age 100.
She is survived by son Glenn; daughter Gail Curland; five grandchildren: Nathan, Matthew, Melissa Ward, Nicole Morin and Scott Hammesfahr; and seven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by husband Harry; daughter Susan Hammesfahr; brother Harold Hurlbutt; and sister Eugenia Smith. Grandson Nathan stated, "Although I get emotional that I'll never see her again, I have a hard time justifying feeling sad over her passing knowing she lived the life she did." That is a sentiment felt by the whole family.
Donations in her memory can be made to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America. The family wish to thank the loving staff of Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice and of Groton Regency who got her up and going four times. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
Published in The Day on Jun. 21, 2020.