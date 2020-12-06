Waterford - Ruth J. Adams, 94, of Waterford, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born in New London Oct. 30, 1926, the daughter of Henry and Lavina Featherman Robinson. She was the widow of Gordon Adams.



She is survived by a son, Mark Adams of Waterford; daughter Lynne Selserman of Waterford; grandchildren, Holly LaPlante and Peyton LaPlante; and great-granddaughter Alana Laplante.



A graveside service will be conducted at 12 noon Monday Dec. 7, in Jordan Cemetery. There will be visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday morning at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. Due to COVID restrictions, limits will be placed on the number of people allowed inside the building.



