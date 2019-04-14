Uncasville - Ruth A. Krysiewicz, 90, a longtime Uncasville resident, died Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born in Montville Aug. 23, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anastasia (Dobrolet) Sobieski and the loving wife of the late John Krysiewicz.



Ruth worked for many years as an aide with the Montville Department of Education. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be remembered for kind heart, caring nature and her love and dedication to her family. She will be greatly missed and forever loved.



Ruth is survived by her grandson Todd Krysiewicz; his wife, Germaine; and their children, Joshua, Gabrielle and Jayson; granddaughter, Dee-Lynn Tenney; her husband, David and their children, Ben, Emily, and Talon; and by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Barbara; son John; brother Joseph Sobieski; and three sisters, Sophie, Antoinette, and Victoria.



Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Ruth's niece Susan Jewell for all her com-passionate care, and also to the nurses and aides at Fairview Retirement Community.



Please consider a donation in Ruth's memory to TVCCA Meals on Wheels, 1 Sylvandale Road, Jewett City, CT 06351.



