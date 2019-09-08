Home

Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
Ruth Kimball


1918 - 2019
Ruth Kimball Obituary
Granby - Ruth (Cotton) Kimball, 100, of Granby, beloved wife for 67 years of the late David W. Kimball, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Granby. Born in Boston, Mass. Oct. 4, 1918, daughter of the late Kenneth and Harriett (Laubie) Cotton, she was raised in Watertown, Mass. and was a graduate of Watertown High School, Class of 1935.

After high school, she continued her education at the Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston. She started her career as a medical secretary for several doctors in the Boston area, and later worked for Merwin & Co., a heavy equipment, marine construction, and trucking company based in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Ruth was a bonsai expert, and gave lectures on the art of caring for bonsai trees and Ikebana, Japanese flower arranging. A member of the Federated Garden Clubs of America, Ruth also had served as vice president. All of her collections are now in the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens.

She leaves a son David W. Kimball Jr. of Granby; a daughter Andrea Greene of Stonington; three grandchildren, Terry Hindermann and his wife Kassie of Virginia, Tyler Hindermann and his wife Laura of West Roxbury, Mass., and Nancy Hindermann of Newport, R.I.; and four great-grandchildren.

Burial will be private in the Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury, Mass.

Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home in Granby has care of the arrangements.

For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 8, 2019
