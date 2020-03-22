Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Ruth Lamchick


1929 - 2020
Ruth Lamchick Obituary
New London - Ruth Lamchick, 90, of New London, died March 18, 2020, at her home. She was born in the Bronx, N.Y. July 18, 1929, the daughter of Luis and Sylvia Cohen Rosenbaum. She was the widow of Howard Proper Lamchick, whom she married Oct. 23, 1954, in New York.

Mrs. Lamchick had been employed as a payroll manager at the former Camelot Nursing Home in New London. She was a member of Congregation Beth El in New London, and a life member of Hadassah.

She is survived by three daughters, Carol Lamchick Cory (Gerald) of New London, Cheryl Potter (Charles) of New London and Helene Lamchick (Richard Rogers Jr.) of New London. She leaves a sister, Diana Rosenbaum of Groton. Her grandchildren include Charles Potter III, Collin Potter (Rayne), Clayton Potter (Maggie), Jeremy Rogers, Jordan Rogers (Brynn), Gary Tetrault (Tina), Richard Rogers III (Susie). Her great-grandchildren include Amari Potter (and his mother Leonilda Espinoza), Olivia Potter, Charles Potter IV, Ashley, Kaitlyn and Christian Tetreault and Jael Rogers.

A graveside service was held Friday, March 20, in Beth El Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth El. Condolences may be shared on Ruth's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 22, 2020
