Waterford - Ruth S. Ledderhose, 90, of Waterford passed away Friday, July 17. 2020, at Bayview Healthcare in Waterford.



She was born Sept. 25, 1929, in Wethersfield, the daughter of Joseph and Pauline Varac Stewart. Ruth's husband, Robert H. Ledderhose passed away in 1987.



She worked for many years as an administrative assistant in the payroll department at Sears. She was a member of the New London United Methodist Church.



Besides her husband she was predeceased by her daughter Nancy Ledderhose.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Private interment will be in Indian Hill Cemetery, Middletown. There are no visiting hours. Due to Covid-19 restrictions face masks must be worn and indoor occupancy restrictions will be observed.



