1/
Ruth S. Ledderhose
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waterford - Ruth S. Ledderhose, 90, of Waterford passed away Friday, July 17. 2020, at Bayview Healthcare in Waterford.

She was born Sept. 25, 1929, in Wethersfield, the daughter of Joseph and Pauline Varac Stewart. Ruth's husband, Robert H. Ledderhose passed away in 1987.

She worked for many years as an administrative assistant in the payroll department at Sears. She was a member of the New London United Methodist Church.

Besides her husband she was predeceased by her daughter Nancy Ledderhose.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Private interment will be in Indian Hill Cemetery, Middletown. There are no visiting hours. Due to Covid-19 restrictions face masks must be worn and indoor occupancy restrictions will be observed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
BYLES Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BYLES Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 22, 2020
Auntie Tim was so awesome. She had a great laugh and sense of humor. I will miss her. My deepest sympathies to her grandson.
Liz Stewart
Family
July 22, 2020
Ruth or "Tim" as we all knew her was a remarkable woman who was well loved by my whole family. She attended our church and sang in the choir and was just the most giving person you could ever want or need as a friend. My mom and I and my daughter Donna have not seen her in a while but she holds a very special place in our hearts. Love you Tim give my daddy a bear hug when you see him.
Dawnia Jean Lumadue-Parisek
Dawnia Parisek
Friend
July 22, 2020
I always loved when she came to visit with Uncle Whitey. They were so much fun! I will miss her.
Kenneth Stewart
Family
July 21, 2020
She was a wonderful caring person. On my walks I would always stop by to see her and she always had a smile.
Linda stenz
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved