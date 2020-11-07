Colchester - Ruth (Adams) White Maynard, 92, died Nov. 1, 2020. She was born July 1, 1928, in Wakefield, Mass., to Donald and Ruth (Haseltine) White.
She graduated from Wakefield High School, attended Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., and received a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Kentucky in 1951. She taught music in Michigan, Kentucky, and Massachusetts before beginning a nineteen-year tenure at Franklin Elementary School. After retiring from teaching in 1990, she was employed by Sears, Roebuck and Company for 16 years. Mrs. Maynard was also the organist for several local churches.
Mrs. Maynard was a member of Taftville Congregational Church, a life-time member of the Mohegan Fire Company Women's Auxiliary.
She was predeceased by her husband, John N. Maynard Jr. Survivors include a son, Robert Maynard and his wife Denise of Colchester; a daughter, Barbara Cameron and her husband Nelson of Sterling, Alaska; and a stepson, James Maynard of New London.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mohegan Fire Company or the Taftville Congregational Church.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem Street, Norwich. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the Taftville Congregational Church, 16 North B Street, Taftville. Masks and social distancing will be required at both events.
For more details on Ruth's life and legacy, please visit www.churchandallen.com