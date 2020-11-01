Waterford - Ryan Benedict King Marshall, a man with numerous nicknames, but affectionately known to many as "the Big Guy," departed this life, peacefully Oct. 27, 2020. He was born Oct. 6, 1984, in New London, the son of Paul and Heidi (Vargas) Marshall.



Ryan grew up in Quaker Hill, a neighborhood staple to the tight-knit community of kids. His friends from the surrounding streets considered him an original member and leader within the self-titled "Quaker Hill Posse" or "QHP." From neighborhood games and gatherings, to the beginning of his baseball career at Waterford Little League North, it was easy to tell that Ryan was and would be a shining star in all areas of his life. As Ryan continued to grow, so did his network of friends. Through travel sports, Ryan gained teammates and companions from surrounding towns and always had a welcoming disposition. Ryan was a vibrant spirit to all who knew him. He touched so many lives by being a supportive friend, who was always prepared to lend an ear. Ryan authentically cared for so many people on such a personal level. He could turn any stranger into a friend, and any friend into a member of his family. Notably, he was an exceptionally talented athlete. He participated in soccer, football and basketball in his youth, but baseball was his area of expertise, specifically pitching. Of his many accomplishments on the mound, Ryan took great pride in helping his high school team win two state championship titles. The list of successes Ryan obtained in his baseball career could go on and on, but he was so much more than an athlete.



After graduating from Waterford High School, Ryan went on to earn a full scholarship to play baseball at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, and later completed his bachelor's degree at Mitchell College in New London. After his own baseball career was finished, Ryan found great enjoyment assisting in coaching and organizing youth baseball events.



Off the field, he was the funniest guy you could ever meet. Speaking of meat, we never knew a guy who appreciated an excellent deli platter more than Ryan. He was an entertainer, the leader of the dance party, a lover of movies, sports and history. He could hold a conversation about anything, because he knew a little about everything. If he did not know, he would learn. Ryan was a genuinely amazing presence wherever he went, and whoever he was with.



Ryan is survived by his loving parents, Paul and Heidi Marshall; as well as one grandmother, Marianne Vargas, aka Oma. In addition, Ryan leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and of course, more friends than anyone could count. His memory will live on through all who loved him.



The loss of Ryan Marshall is a loss to the Waterford Lancer Community, and it is felt far and wide. A very special service will take place at the Waterford Babe Ruth Field November 28, 2020. More details will follow. In lieu of flowers, Ryan's family asks donations be sent to Charter Oak Federal Credit Union, 1055 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford CT 06385, made to "DBA The Ryan Marshall Foundation," to support Waterford Town Youth Sports.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store