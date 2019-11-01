|
Groton - Sally Mary Bolstridge, 65, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Born in Ashland, Maine, daughter of the late Sumner Bolstridge and Jeanette Burby, she grew up in Middletown and graduated from Mercy High School in 1972.
She lived in Groton for the last ten years, and previously had lived in Westbrook and Clinton. Sally was a rural letter carrier for the United States Postal Service and a school bus driver for local schools. After her retirement, she became a real estate agent and an UBER driver. She was a member of the Letter Carriers' Union, the Westbrook Elks Lodge, and the Groton Senior Center. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, baking, camping, traveling, helping others and sharing laughs and smiles. She was loving, kind and compassionate; a hero, a light to many, and beloved by all. She was a communicant of St. Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church.
She leaves two sons, Jonathan Hallisey of Westbrook and Justin Thomas and his wife Beth Gannon of Woodbury; a daughter Ashley Thomas and her husband Billy French; and granddaughter Maple Thomas-French of Midvale, Utah; a sister, Susan Chambers of Groton; and a fiance, Tom Firgeleski of Mystic.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at St. Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Long Point Road, Groton. The burial is private.
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.impellitterimalia.com.
Published in The Day on Nov. 1, 2019