Mystic - Sally Miller (Davies) Halsey died peacefully, with her family by her side, at her home in Mystic Monday, May 20, 2019.



Sally was born Nov. 15, 1956, to Garland Hunter Davies and Nicholas Edward Davies in Atlanta, where she was raised. She graduated from Connecticut College in 1978 and remained in the area ever since. After working at The Other Bookstore in Mystic for several years, she spent the remainder of her career working for nonprofits, including Mystic Seaport Museum, The Mystic & Noank Library, The Center for Hospice Care Southeast Connecticut, and most recently, The Eastern Connecticut Community Gardens Association. She was a former President of the Board of Trustees, as well as a longtime volunteer, at The Mystic River Historical Society. She was also on the Board of Trustees of The Mary Jobe Akeley Trust.



A woman of many talents and interests, Sally was a first-rate cook and gracious hostess, who loved birding, gardening, knitting, traveling, reading, sailing, skiing, her pets, and the vast world of nature. Sally cherished her friends and family, and the time she had with her grandson, Henry.



She is survived by her three children, Andrew March Halsey Jr. and his wife, Nina, of Fort Lauderdale; Allyn Copp Halsey of Philadelphia; Sara Miller Halsey of Montclair, N.J.; grandson, Henry Hodari Halsey; and former husband, Andrew March Halsey of Mystic. Her children will remember her for her strong work ethic, her exceptional cooking, and her deep commitment to the preservation, history, and betterment of her community.



The family would like to thank Rachel, Roxana and her extraordinary team, as well as Cate, Cindy, and names too numerous to mention, who helped our family so much.



Donations in Sally's memory may be made to The Eastern Connecticut Community Gardens Association or The Mystic & Noank Library. Published in The Day on May 26, 2019