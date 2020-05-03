Groton - Salvador Sergio Sirios, 79, of Groton, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. He was born May 16, 1940, the son of Sotero and Socorro (Sergio) Sirios.
Salvador served in the United States Navy for 21 years, and retired in January 1981. His post-retirement employment included Olin Skis Company in Middletown. He was married to Elizabeth Agaton Sirios of Groton for 55 years. They were married January 3, 1965, in Iriga City, Philippines.
Besides his wife Elizabeth, he is survived by his children, Alexander Sirios of Farmington, Elizabeth Sirios of Inglewood, Fla. and Salvador Sirios of Berlin. He leaves three grandchildren, Andrew Sprankle, Jacob Sprankle and Cadiana Holmes; and a great-granddaughter Kahlia Lani Sprankle. He is also survived by his siblings, Jesus Sirios, Pedro Sirios and Clarita Johansen; and predeceased by Amparo Reola, Armin Sirios, and Sotero Sirios.
Services and burial are private. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on May 3, 2020.