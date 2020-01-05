|
Niantic - Salvatore W. "Billy" Lentine, 87, of Niantic, entered eternal life Jan. 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Rita (Pollman0 Lentine of Niantic, and the son of the late Anthony and Rosaria Lentine.
Mr. Lentini was a Korean War veteran, serving in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Hartford Symphony, in the percussion section.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Guests are asked to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan 10, in St. Matthias Church, 317 Chesterfield Road, East Lyme. Burial with military honors will be private. A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 5, 2020