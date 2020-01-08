|
|
Niantic - Salvatore "Sal" W. Lentine, 87, of Niantic passed away Jan. 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Rita L. Lentine. Born in New London, he was a son of the late Anthony and Rosaria (Sadie) Lentine.
He leaves behind his wife of 52 years; his two daughters: Maryanne Bowyer and husband Israel and his grandson Finnegan Bowyer of Stonington and Kate Lentine of Providence, R.I. He also leaves behind a brother Philip Lentine of Waterford; and many nieces and nephews. Deceased family members are a brother, Joseph Lentine; and five sisters: Domenica (Mamie) Scripelliti, Susanne Jahns, Jane Ralfe, Josephine Bananno and Sally Botchis.
After graduating from high school, Sal joined the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War as a member of the United States Air Force Band. After completing three years in the service, he used the G.I. Bill to pursue music at the Hart School of Music, which later became part of the University of Hartford. After completing his studies, he joined the percussion section of the Hartford Symphony. Six years later, Sal decided to pursue music full time, traveling with a band primarily in New England. He met his future wife while "on the road" in 1965. They were married two years later and settled in Niantic.
He was employed at Arwood Corporation, later to become Wyman-Gordon for 18 years as a quality control technician, but the joy of his life was music. He was a member of the Southeastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra for 41 years. He played for musical shows, weddings and nightclub gigs. His group played in the Lounge at the Lighthouse Inn for many years. Music kept him young at heart. Last, but not least, he shared his love of music and his drumming skills by giving lessons to hundreds of children over the years.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Impellitteri- Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, in St. Matthias Church, 317 Chesterfield Road, East Lyme.
Published in The Day on Jan. 8, 2020