|
|
Samantha Clark
Manchester - Samantha Jo Clark (29) of Manchester, born Dec. 4, 1989, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, Mar. 15, 2019. Samantha enjoyed every aspect of life. An avid fan of the Harry Potter movies and spending time with her 4 beautiful children, Prisila, Cooper, Carter & Alana.
She is survived by her partner, James Kimble; her father, Bruce Pendleton; her brother, Ryan; sister, Amanda; her step mother Melinda Pendleton; aunt, Karen Clark; cousins, Brandon, & Joseph. Samantha is predeceased by her grandfather, Thomas Clark Sr.; and her uncle Thomas Clark Jr.
The calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 20, at Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, CT 06360. Family and friends are welcome to pay respects and condolences.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to New England Donor Services at www.neds.org. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in The Day on Mar. 19, 2019