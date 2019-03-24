Oakdale - Sammy Bourque, 94, of Oakdale, passed away March 21, 2019, at Bridebrook Nursing Home in Niantic with her children by her side.



Sammy was born June 23, 1924, in Delta, Colo. to Sam and Myrtle Aiken.



She is predeceased by her husband, of 62 years, Joseph (Eddie) Bourque. Sammy is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ratnecht of Oakdale; and her son, Michael Bourque and his wife, Walburga of North Stonington. Sammy met her husband, Eddie, in Denver, Colo. during World War II, where he was stationed in the Air Army Corps, and she repaired damaged airplanes as a sheet metal worker. After living through the depression, they moved east, where they raised their family for 30 years before retiring to Maine.



Sammy loved to travel which she and Eddie enjoyed during retirement before returning to Connecticut to be with their family.



In addition to her children, Sammy is survived by her four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, all of Conn., and three nieces and their families, of Maine and New Hampshire.



Sammy lived a full and happy life and was loved by all who knew her. She will be missed dearly.



No services are being held at this time. Please visit www.fultontherouxniantic.com for tributes and more information. Published in The Day on Mar. 24, 2019