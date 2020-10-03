Jacksonville, Fla. - Samuel Henry Jay Althiser IV, 55, passed July 14, 2020, unexpectedly of natural causes in Jacksonville, Fla.



Though Sam spent the last decade of his life in Florida he was born, raised and a long-time resident of Norwich. He was born Oct. 24, 1964, the son of Samuel Henry Jay Althiser III and Doris (Althiser) Harley.



As a young man he served in the National Guard and became a father to two children. He was very much loved and will be missed deeply.



He is survived by a daughter Karri Althiser; a son Samuel Henry Jay Althiser V; four sisters and three brothers, Elinor Neigel, Michelle Scovish, Tracey Jorge, Karen Mack, Scott Althiser, Chris Althiser and Brian Althiser; as well as many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his father Samuel Althiser III; his mother Doris (Althiser) Harley; his stepfather Ronald Harley Sr.; and his brother Ronald Harley Jr.



The family will be holding a Celebration of Life Oct. 24, 2020; For info contact family at 860-857-0553.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store