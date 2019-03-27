Westerly R.I. - Samuel J Toscano, 96, the loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at the VA facility in W. Palm Beach Fla. Mar. 21, 2019. Sam "Pard" was born in Westerly R.I. August 24, 1922. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Carson Toscano. Sam is survived by his four sons, Mark, Tim/Deb, James/Erin of Westerly and Paul of W. Palm Beach. Sam leaves behind four grandchildren, Jessica Rankin, Jamie Luzzi, Sam and Lucy Toscano, as well as 7 seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Sam served in WWII in the Third Army 10th Armored Division and was a purple heart recipient. He worked at Electric Boat as a graphic arts supervisor for 40 years, retiring in 1988. He was an avid athlete in baseball, basketball, football and excelled in golf, winning the Club Championship at Winnapaug in 1954. In 1977 he tied the course record with a "66". Sam also served as the Westerly High School golf coach for many years and had a passion for teaching others the game.



He was beloved by those around him for his quick wit, his kindness and his infectious spirited personality.



A celebration of life will be held 3 to p.m. on Sunday, March 31, at the VFW Post, 160 South Broad St. Pawcatuck, CT., where flowers may be sent.



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, Cross St. Westerly, Monday, April 1.