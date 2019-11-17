|
New London - Samuel "Sam" James Jones Jr., 56, of New London died Nov. 9, 2019, at Windham Community Memorial Hospital. Sam was born Jan. 3, 1963, in New London to Samuel J. Jones Sr. and Arlene Lee Jones.
A graduate of New London High School, he worked for the City of New London until his retirement. He coached several sports both for the high school and community.
Visitation will be held Nov. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Celebration of Life commencing at 6 p.m. at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London.
A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.
