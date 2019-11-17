Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
For more information about
Samuel Jones
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel James "Sam" Jones


1963 - 2019
Send Flowers
Samuel James "Sam" Jones Obituary
New London - Samuel "Sam" James Jones Jr., 56, of New London died Nov. 9, 2019, at Windham Community Memorial Hospital. Sam was born Jan. 3, 1963, in New London to Samuel J. Jones Sr. and Arlene Lee Jones.

A graduate of New London High School, he worked for the City of New London until his retirement. He coached several sports both for the high school and community.

Visitation will be held Nov. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Celebration of Life commencing at 6 p.m. at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London.

A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day. Please visit www.byles.com for further information.
Published in The Day on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -