New London - Samuel James Jones Jr., 56, of New London died Nov. 9, 2019, at Windham Community Memorial Hospital. "Sam" was born Jan. 3, 1963, in New London to Samuel J. Jones Sr. and Arlene Lee Jones.
Sam was a 1981 graduate and proud athlete of New London High School. He was employed at the City of New London public works department until an injury forced him into early retirement.
Sam faced many health issues over the past two decades and had seemed to overcome them all. Through all his health issues, the one thing other than his kids and grandkids that kept him going was coaching the community. The passion he had to mentor, help, guide, and coach all the players will be deeply missed. He had passion in all he did, in all his players, in all his life. Sam was not perfect, never claimed to be. However, he always did feel as if he was the hottest catch in any room.
He was most famous for his big laugh that could fill any room. Sam may have come off as a tough guy, but really had a heart of gold, lifting up any room he entered. Sam still had that genuine personal connection with people which is rare in these social media days. Sam was a humble man who simply loved his family and community.
Sam is survived by his mother Arlene Lee Jones; daughter Sarah (Wesley) Cornish; son Samuel J. Jones III; daughter Tricia Jones; and nine grandchildren and one on the way. Sam was predeceased by sister Rhonda Jones; and father Samuel J. Jones Sr.
Sam would want the people he cared about to know he passed right after his team won, laughing, in no pain, surrounded by his friends, with a lip full of dip, and more than a dollar in his pocket. Sam will be forever missed and his legacy will live on through the Whaler community
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, with a Celebration of Life commencing at 6 p.m. at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on Nov. 24, 2019